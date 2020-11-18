South Carolina, other states reach settlement with Apple over alleged iPhone throttling

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is among the over 30 states to have reached a settlement with Apple regarding a 2016 decision by the company to throttle consumers’ iPhone speeds in order to address unexpected shutdowns in some iPhones.

South Carolina Attorney Alan Wilson and attorneys general from over 30 other states announced the $113 million settlement Wednesday afternoon.

The attorneys general were led by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, and Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill.

“This scheme hit iPhone customers with phones that worked slowly or shut down unexpectedly and caused a lot of people to shell out money for new phones when they should not have needed to,” Wilson said. “Having your phone shut down in the middle of a call is like having no phone at all. Apple is a huge and respected company but its conduct in this case was unacceptable.”