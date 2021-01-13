South Carolina, Pee Dee COVID numbers continue to climb

The numbers, as of Monday, bring the state's cumulative totals to 332,990 confirmed cases, 32,388 probable cases, 5,402 confirmed deaths, 509 probable deaths and 4,119,470 tests conducted.

As state medical professionals move to ramp up vaccinations DHEC reports that the state has received 233,600 doses of vaccine for COVID-19 and has administered 114,970 of those vaccines.

To find a vaccinator near you, go to scdhec.gov/vaxlocator.

In Florence MUSC Health Florence is the only facility currently accepting appointments, and it is doing so online at https://muschealth.org/vaccine-1a. MUSC Health Marion Medical Center is accepting appointments at the same URL.

In Darlington County Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center is, according to the state locator system, accepting appointments at 843-656-1010 or at covidvaccine@cprmc.com.

There are currently 105,859 appointments scheduled for residents to receive a vaccine.

Monday there were 17,245 COVID tests conducted in the state and 27.1% of them came back positive.

As state COVID numbers climb so does the number of patients in state hospitals.