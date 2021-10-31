South Carolina pilot honored for 50 years of safe flying

During his stint, he worked as an aircraft mechanic during the Vietnam War. He went to Arizona after Vietnam, working on F-100s and F-104s.

From there, Joye went to Ohio and helped develop the C-119 and C-130 gunships.

After retiring from the Air Force as a senior master sergeant, he started teaching as an automotive mechanic instructor. He later worked as a corporate pilot and flight instructor, which he still does.

Joye decided to become a flight instructor so he could earn money while continuing to enjoy flying.

"I never had any desire to go to work for the airlines," Joye said. "I still enjoy teaching."

Joye also worked for Belk Hudson for a time, flying a Piper Navajo.

He recalled getting into the plane in Florida with Mr. Hudson and wondering about a certain switch on the plane's panel.

"It did not seem to belong in the airplane," Joye said. "We could not find it in the POH (pilot's operating handbook). We were talking about that thing and Mr. Hudson's mike was shorted out."