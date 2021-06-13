South Carolina plans a week of COVID vaccination activities

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As efforts to unify South Carolina in the fight against COVID-19 continue, state public health officials are asking residents to support an upcoming COVID-19 Vaccine Action Week by getting their vaccines and encouraging their friends and family to receive their COVID-19 vaccines as well.

While the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and its partners continue to implement the statewide COVID-19 vaccination plan, South Carolina, like most other states, has seen a decline in vaccine demand since mid-April. To date, more than 45 percent of vaccine-eligible South Carolinians have received at least one shot, and more than 38 percent are fully vaccinated; however, health officials would like those percentages to get to the 70-percent range or higher as quickly as possible.