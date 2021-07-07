 Skip to main content
South Carolina Ports Authority now accepting grant applications
South Carolina Ports Authority now accepting grant applications

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Pee Dee area nonprofits may have the opportunity to receive support from the South Carolina Ports Authority. 

The ports authority announced Wednesday morning that the application process for its community giving program are now open. 

Applications must demonstrate a clear fit within one of the following focus areas: maritime commerce, economic development, environmental awareness or community outreach.

Programs with measurable, sustained impacts receive priority during the selection process.

Organizations that do not qualify include churches, individual schools, community sports teams and items such as ballot measures. Also, direct overhead costs and salaries are ineligible.

The ports authority dedicates a portion of its revenues each year to the community giving program to support charitable organizations in local communities in which the port operates. 

The Pee Dee is home to Inland Port Dillon. 

The ports authority awarded $61,000 in grants to 55 charitable organizations throughout South Carolina in 2020. 

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m., Friday, July 30. 

An organization can apply online at survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07ei2my3t3kpe2dubu/a02228kqtpkros/questions

For additional questions, contact Jordi Yarborough, senior vice president, community engagement and secretary to the board, at jyarborough@scspa.com.

