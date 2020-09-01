South Carolina receives lost wage assistance program approval

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has been approved to offer $300 in additional unemployment benefits.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday afternoon that it had approved the Palmetto State's application for additional unemployment funding.

The program will provide $300 in addition to a claimants’ weekly benefit amount. For each week an eligible claimant receives at least $100 in state or federal unemployment benefits, the payment will add $300.

The department of employment and workforce is working to implement the availability of the program into its system.

Gov. Henry McMaster and Department of Employment and Workforce Director Dan Ellzey announced on Wednesday that the state had submitted the application for the program.

The lost wages program was created by President Donald Trump announced the creation of the program by executive order the day after he and Congress failed to reach a deal to continue with the $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payments that were created in the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

That act was developed to provide economic stimulus and security for the country following the shutdowns enacted to prevent COVID-19 patients from overwhelming hospitals. The act was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27.

