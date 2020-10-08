 Skip to main content
South Carolina receives over $160 million to help crime victims recover
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is set to receive more than $160 million to help crime victims recover.

United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina Peter M. McCoy Jr. announced that the state will receive $33 million in grants to help victims of crime and that the state's victim compensation funds would receive $133 million to help ease the financial burdens on crime victims. 

“It is a top priority of this office to take care of victims,” McCoy said. “These funds help ensure that those who provide direct support to crime victims are able to continue their critical work. Although we can never undo what has happened to victims of criminal activity, we can work with our partners to provide services and compensation for victims to rebuild, refocus, and recover.”

The grant awards made to organizations in the District of South Carolina will support local victim service programs, including children’s advocacy centers, domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, human trafficking and elder abuse programs, civil legal services, crime victims’ rights enforcement, as well as victim assistance positions in prosecutors’ offices and law enforcement departments.

South Carolina victim compensation programs will use the funds to supplement the state funds that offset victims’ financial burdens resulting from crime. 

The funding is provided by the United States Department of Justice. 

“Advocates, service providers, and law enforcement agencies from around the country stand ready to help crime victims exercise their legal rights and reclaim their lives,” United States Attorney General William P. Barr said. “These new funding resources continue this administration’s unprecedented commitment to providing the support necessary for victims of crimes to be able to heal and recover.”

“The services made available by this funding represent a lifeline for tens of thousands of survivors each month, many of whom otherwise would have no place to turn in a moment of profound crisis,” Katharine T. Sullivan, principal deputy assistant attorney general of the Office of Justice Programs. “These awards will help service providers, as well as law enforcement agencies and prosecutors’ offices respond to the many emotional and material challenges that crime victims in our country face every day.”

The funding is awarded by the Department's Office for Victims of Crime, which is a component of the department's Office of Justice programs.

The funds awarded are provided by fines and penalties paid by convicted federal offenders and does not include tax dollars. 

The Office for Victims of Crimes uses a formula to allocate the funding to the states. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

