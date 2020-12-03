 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Carolina receives over $300 million from online sales
0 comments

South Carolina receives over $300 million from online sales

{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state of South Carolina received over $300 million in taxes collected by online retailers from Nov. 1, 2019, to Oct. 31. 

The South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Wednesday that remote sellers and marketplace facilitators had collected $311.5 million in sales and use tax during the period. 

"This means an additional $311.5 million will be available for South Carolina needs," department director Hartley Powell said. "The SCDOR's remote sellers policy and the marketplace facilitator law now ensure that all online retailers collect and remit sales and use tax on all sales, just like brick-and-mortar stores, helping level the playing field and bringing more tax dollars into the state."

Approximately $183 million was collected by online marketplace facilitators like Amazon or eBay and $128 million was collected from remote sellers themselves. 

Nearly $166 million of the funds collected will go into the state's general fund, $41.3 million will go to the Education Improvement Act and Homestead Exemption funds, and the rest goes to cities and counties that charge a local sales tax. 

The local money includes $14.4 million for capital projects, $17.8 million for local option, $15.6 million for schools, $13.7 million for roads, and $1.2 million for tourism development.

The money collected and distributed has increased from 2018-2019 to 2019-2020. In 2018-2019, approximately $63 million was collected from remote sellers compared to $128 million in 2019-2020. 

The department of revenue attributes the growth to a continued trend in the growth of online sales that has only increased since the COVID-19 pandemic hit and various businesses were shutdown by Gov. Henry McMaster's executive orders. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Two Florentines among 26 charged in local, state and federal drug investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- A joint team of more than 85 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers arrested 18 individuals who have been charged in federal court for their roles in an interstate drug trafficking organization that operated out of Myrtle Beach, Conway, and Florence, South Carolina, United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. announced Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert