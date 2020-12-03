South Carolina receives over $300 million from online sales

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state of South Carolina received over $300 million in taxes collected by online retailers from Nov. 1, 2019, to Oct. 31.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Wednesday that remote sellers and marketplace facilitators had collected $311.5 million in sales and use tax during the period.

"This means an additional $311.5 million will be available for South Carolina needs," department director Hartley Powell said. "The SCDOR's remote sellers policy and the marketplace facilitator law now ensure that all online retailers collect and remit sales and use tax on all sales, just like brick-and-mortar stores, helping level the playing field and bringing more tax dollars into the state."

Approximately $183 million was collected by online marketplace facilitators like Amazon or eBay and $128 million was collected from remote sellers themselves.

Nearly $166 million of the funds collected will go into the state's general fund, $41.3 million will go to the Education Improvement Act and Homestead Exemption funds, and the rest goes to cities and counties that charge a local sales tax.