South Carolina records fewer than 100 confirmed COVID cases, Pee Dee nine
South Carolina records fewer than 100 confirmed COVID cases, Pee Dee nine

COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Tuesday again posted fewer than 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate of under 2%.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 87 confirmed cases of the virus, 48 probable cases and no deaths associated with the virus for the reporting period that ended Sunday.

For the same period the Pee Dee reported nine cases with Florence's six cases leading the way followed by Darlington, Marion and Marlboro counties with one case each.

For the reporting period the state recorded 6,427 tests with 1.9% positivity.

