South Carolina reports 1,243 COVID cases, Florence County 49

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Wednesday announced the state had recorded 1,243 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and an addition 84 probable cases of the virus as well as four confirmed deaths and no probable deaths.
The Pee Dee Wednesday reported 99 confirmed COVID-19 cases with Florence County accounting for almost half of that number, 49. Dillon County reported a dozen cases, Chesterfield County 11 cases, Darlington County 10 cases, Williamsburg County seven cases and Marion and Marlboro counties five cases each. Darlington County reported seven probable cases, Florence County six probable cases, Marlboro County three probable cases and Williamsburg County one probable case.
Marion County reported the death of a middle-aged resident.
This bring the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina to 197,652 and 13,253 probable cases. It bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 4,015 and 302 probable deaths.
South Carolina has tested 2,599,832 people so far, 8,991 of them Tuesday and out of those 13.8% tested positive.
There are currently 288 testing opportunities available statewide.
South Carolina hospitals reported 78% inpatient bed utilization rate, 74.31% ICU bed utilization rate, 25.44% ventilator utilization rate.
State hospitals reported 8,729 occupied inpatient beds, 1,259 occupied ICU beds, 492 ventilators in use, 940 COVID patients hospitalized, 227 of them in ICU beds and 108 of them on ventilators.
Florence County reported 95 hospital beds available, Darlington County 36 beds available, Chesterfield County 18 beds available, Dillon County six beds available, Marion County zero beds available and Williamsburg County 17 beds available.
