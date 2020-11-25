South Carolina reports 1,243 COVID cases, Florence County 49

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Wednesday announced the state had recorded 1,243 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and an addition 84 probable cases of the virus as well as four confirmed deaths and no probable deaths.

The Pee Dee Wednesday reported 99 confirmed COVID-19 cases with Florence County accounting for almost half of that number, 49. Dillon County reported a dozen cases, Chesterfield County 11 cases, Darlington County 10 cases, Williamsburg County seven cases and Marion and Marlboro counties five cases each. Darlington County reported seven probable cases, Florence County six probable cases, Marlboro County three probable cases and Williamsburg County one probable case.

Marion County reported the death of a middle-aged resident.

This bring the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina to 197,652 and 13,253 probable cases. It bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 4,015 and 302 probable deaths.

South Carolina has tested 2,599,832 people so far, 8,991 of them Tuesday and out of those 13.8% tested positive.

There are currently 288 testing opportunities available statewide.