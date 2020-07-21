COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday announced 1,870 new confirmed cases and one new probable case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 56 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.
Of those tested during the period 22% tested positive for the virus.
Of the confirmed cases, 161 are in the Pee Dee including 67 in Florence County and 38 in Darlington County. Of the confirmed deaths one was a young adult from Darlington County, two elderly residents of Florence County and one elderly resident from Dillon County, according to DHEC figures.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 73,101, probable cases to 236, confirmed deaths to 1,203 and 18 probable deaths.
While hospitals work to transition to a new federal reporting system, DHEC is using the state’s Bed Availability Report Tracking (BART) to maintain surveillance of hospital capacity and usage until the federal TeleTracking system is fully implemented and used by hospitals statewide.
Confirmed cases by county: Abbeville (5), Aiken (10), Allendale (5), Anderson (64), Bamberg (10), Barnwell (8), Beaufort (61), Berkeley (61), Calhoun (5), Charleston (163), Cherokee (14), Chester (11), Chesterfield (16), Clarendon (14), Colleton (20), Darlington (38), Dillon (14), Dorchester (53), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (18), Florence (67), Georgetown (37), Greenville (147), Greenwood (31), Hampton (25), Horry (181), Jasper (22), Kershaw (33), Lancaster (22), Laurens (21), Lee (6), Lexington (110), Marion (13), Marlboro (7), McCormick (4), Newberry (13), Oconee (7), Orangeburg (40), Pickens (39), Richland (193), Saluda (10), Spartanburg (55), Sumter (93), Union (19), Williamsburg (6), York (74)
Probable cases: Charleston County (1)
As of Monday, a total of 648,663 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Monday statewide was 8,490 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 22%.
Currently, there are 88 mobile testing events scheduled through August 15 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 182 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
Based on information from BART, which is estimated to be accurate within 10%, as of yesterday, 9,598 hospital beds are in use (84% capacity) and 1,823 are available. Of those hospitalized, 1,593 are COVID-19 patients.
In the Pee Dee the percentage of occupied beds varies from Williamsburg County which has 38 percent of its hospital beds occupied — eight occupied, 13 available — to Chesterfield and Dillon counties which have about 95% occupied and each two beds available.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
