South Carolina reports 2,260 Christmas Eve COVID cases, Pee Dee 208

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Thursday announced the 2,260 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 96 probable cases along with 11 confirmed deaths and four probable deaths.
The Pee Dee Thursday reported 208 confirmed cases of the virus. Florence County reported 92 confirmed cases followed by Dillon County with 44 cases, Darlington County with 31 cases, Marlboro County with 16 cases, Williamsburg County with 11 cases, Chesterfield County with eight cases and Marlboro County with six cases.
Florence County reported two deaths while Darlington, Marion and Marlboro counties each reported one death.
"We encourage all South Carolinians to safely celebrate this holiday season and to remember the importance of mental and emotional health. It’s important to take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories and social media and to make time to unwind," according to a release posted by the state agency. "DHEC and the South Carolina Department of Mental Health provide several resources for coping with the prolonged stress of this public health crisis."
Thursday's totals bring the state's total number of COVID cases to 263,392 confirmed cases and 21,636 probable cases along with 4,662 confirmed deaths and 381 probable deaths.
To date there have been 3,441,478 tests conducted on South Carolina residents.
Wednesday the state conducted 10,218 tests and 22.1% of those tests came back positive.
South Carolina Hospitals reported 79.23% inpatient bed utilization rate, 78.55% ICU bed utilization rate 29.45% ventilator utilization rate.
State hospitals also reported 8,659 occupied inpatient beds, 1,337 occupied ICU beds, 574 ventilators in use, 1,766 COVID patients hospitalized, 365 of them in ICU beds and 177 of them on ventilators.
Florence County reported 66 hospital beds currently available, Darlington County reported 13 beds, Chesterfield County reported 13 beds, Dillon County reported no beds available, Marion County reported negative one beds available and Williamsburg County reported 10 beds available.