South Carolina reports 3,500-plus total COVID-19 cases Tuesday (copy)

COLUMBIA, S.C. − South Carolina continued to report high numbers of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday − more than 3,500 confirmed and probable cases.
For the reporting period on Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,121 confirmed cases and 527 probable cases along with 10 deaths.
For the same period the Pee Dee reported 276 confirmed cases of the virus with Florence County's 146 cases more than half of the region's total case load.
Williamsburg County reported 39 cases. Darlington County was next (36), followed by Marion County (22), Chesterfield and Dillon counties (17 each) and Marlboro County (9).
No Pee Dee counties reported an virus-related deaths.
COVID-19 numbers statewide as of Monday:
- There are 2,052 COVID-positive people hospitalized, a 20.4% increase week over week.
- There are 304 COVID-positive people ventilated, a 13.9% increase week over week.
- There are 513 COVID-positive people in ICUs, an 18.2% increase week over week.
- There are 260 new confirmed COVID admission, a 12.1% increase week over week.
- There are 23 hospitals that have reported staff shortages, a 4.2% decrease week over week.
- As of Sunday, 55.4% of eligible South Carolinians have received at least one vaccine while 46.7% are completely vaccinated.
- For the reporting period, the state recorded 25,168 molecular test results with 16.2% positivity.