South Carolina reports 5,000-plus combined COVID cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Friday reported more than 5,000 total COVID cases, and more than 35 deaths, as the Delta Variant continues to spread unchecked through the state's unvaccinated population.

For the reporting period that ended Wednesday, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 4,009 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with an additional 1,229 probable cases. The agency also reported 25 confirmed deaths and an additional six deaths that were probable.

For the same period the Pee Dee reported 328 confirmed cases with Florence County's 202 confirmed cases, along with 28 probable cases, way more than half the region total. Chesterfield County reported 16 confirmed cases and another six probable cases, Darlington County reported 17 confirmed and 17 probable, Dillon County reported 22 confirmed and two probable, Marion County reported 30 cases, Marlboro County reported six confirmed and six probable and Williamsburg County 16 confirmed and another four probable.

Florence County's 230 total COVID cases, while high, didn't land it in the state's Top 5 counties and barely in the Top 10 for the day.

