South Carolina reports 600-plus confirmed COVID cases Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday reported more than 600 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 along with more than 200 suspected cases.

For the reporting period that ended Thursday, DHEC tallied 660 new confirmed cases of the virus and 236 probable cases along with eight confirmed deaths and one probable death.

For the same period the Pee Dee reported 35 confirmed cases with Florence's 14 cases the largest in the region, followed by Dillon, Chesterfield and Williamsburg counties with five cases each, Marlboro County reported four cases and Darlington County reported two cases.

Florence County reported one death.

Saturday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 482,310 confirmed cases, 97,246 probable cases, 8,367 confirmed deaths, 1,139 probable deaths and 7,435,408 tests.

For the reporting period DHEC recorded 25,695 tests with a positivity rate of 4.4%.