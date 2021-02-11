South Carolina reports 7,000th COVID death

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Thursday reported its 7,000th confirmed death from the novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to figures released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
For perspective, Camden has a population of 7,100, Hartsville 7,616 and Lake City 6,617.
South Carolina reported it's 6,000th death Jan. 26.
The state on Thursday reported 1,428 new confirmed cases of the virus, 392 probable new cases, 84 deaths and 10 probable deaths for the reporting period that ended Tuesday.
The Pee Dee for the same period reported 136 confirmed cases with Florence County at 71 cases accounting for more than half the number. Dillon County reported 21 cases, Marion County 16 cases, Chesterfield County 10 cases, Darlington and Williamsburg counties eight cases each and Marlboro County two cases.
Florence County reported five deaths, Dillon and Marlboro counties two each and Chesterfield and Marion counties one death each.
Thursday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 419,435 total confirmed cases, 56,852 probable cases, 7,010 confirmed deaths, 827 probable deaths and 5,365,346 total tests.
For the reporting period that ended Tuesday the state reported 20,613 tests conducted and 10.3% of them positive.
Cumulative totals for the Pee Dee for the period that ended Tuesday, according to DHEC, are:
- Florence County 15,792 cases, 1,078 hospitalizations and 371 deaths
- Darlington County 7,439 cases, 420 hospitalizations and 149 deaths
- Chesterfield County 3,798 cases, 243 hospitalizations and 90 deaths
- Marlboro County 2,796 cases, 189 hospitalizations and 48 deaths
- Dillon County 3,732 cases, 216 hospitalizations and 76 deaths
- Marion County 3,073 cases, 245 hospitalizations and 92 deaths
- Williamsburg County 3,478 cases, 264 hospitalizations and 82 deaths
The numbers put the Pee Dee mortality rate from the pandemic at about 2% with some counties a little over that and other counties a little under it.
COVID information
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
At the same time DHEC’s Care Line also increased the number of its operators from 30 to 48 and is actively training additional staff. The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.