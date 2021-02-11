South Carolina reports 7,000th COVID death

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Thursday reported its 7,000th confirmed death from the novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to figures released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

For perspective, Camden has a population of 7,100, Hartsville 7,616 and Lake City 6,617.

South Carolina reported it's 6,000th death Jan. 26.

The state on Thursday reported 1,428 new confirmed cases of the virus, 392 probable new cases, 84 deaths and 10 probable deaths for the reporting period that ended Tuesday.

The Pee Dee for the same period reported 136 confirmed cases with Florence County at 71 cases accounting for more than half the number. Dillon County reported 21 cases, Marion County 16 cases, Chesterfield County 10 cases, Darlington and Williamsburg counties eight cases each and Marlboro County two cases.

Florence County reported five deaths, Dillon and Marlboro counties two each and Chesterfield and Marion counties one death each.

Thursday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 419,435 total confirmed cases, 56,852 probable cases, 7,010 confirmed deaths, 827 probable deaths and 5,365,346 total tests.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}