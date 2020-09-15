South Carolina reports 701 COVID cases, Pee Dee 62 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 701 new confirmed cases and 18 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 22 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee Tuesday reported 62 confirmed cases. Florence County reported 19 cases, Darlington County reported 13 cases, Marion County reported 11 cases, Dillon County reported eight cases and Marlboro and Williamsburg counties each reported three cases.
Dillon County reported one death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 130,917, probable cases to 2,553, confirmed deaths to 2,943, and 155 probable deaths.
Within the state's schools:
- Bennettsville Intermediate reported fewer than five faculty cases.
- Bennettsville Primary reported fewer than five faculty cases.
- C.E. Murray reported fewer than five cases.
- Cheraw High reported fewer than five student cases and fewer than five faculty cases.
- Cheraw Intermediate reported fewer than five faculty cases.
- Darlington Middle reported fewer than five faculty cases.
- Dillon High reported fewer than five student cases.
- East Elementary reported fewer than five student cases.
- Easterling Primary reported fewer than five faculty cases.
- Henry L. Sneed Middle reported fewer than five student cases.
- Jefferson Elementary reported fewer than five faculty cases.
- Johnsonville High reported fewer than five student cases.
- Marion Intermediate reported fewer than five student cases.
- Marlboro County High reported fewer than five student cases.
- McColl Elementary reported fewer than five student cases.
- North Vista Elementary reported fewer than five student cases and fewer than five faculty cases.
- South Florence reported fewer than five student cases.
- Williams Middle reported fewer than five student cases.
FMU reported nine current COVID cases and 24 cumulative cases. The nine cases are all students with one isolated on campus and eight isolated off campus.
Francis Marion reported an R(O) number of 1.17. A number greater than one indicates increases spread of the virus while a number less than one indicates a decreased spread of the virus.
"If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month," DHEC said through a press release on COVID-19. "Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus."
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms.
Currently, there are 379 mobile testing events scheduled through October 29 and there are 236 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
As of Monday, a total of 1,165,256 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 4,465 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.7%.
Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.
South Carolina hospitals reported Tuesday 77.64% inpatient bed utilization rate, 73.17% ICU bed utilization rate and 30.9% ventilator utilization rate.
The hospitals reported 7,837 inpatients beds occupied, 1,042 ICU beds occupied and 482 ventilators in use. There were 745 COVID patients hospitalized, 221 of them in ICU and of those, 127 of them were ventilated.
Florence County reported 71 hospital beds available, Darlington County reported 49 beds available, Chesterfield county reported 13 beds available, Dillon County reported 13 beds available, Marion County reported no beds available and Williamsburg County reported 14 beds available.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.