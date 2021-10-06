 Skip to main content
South Carolina reports 800-plus new COVID cases, 50-plus deaths
South Carolina reports 800-plus new COVID cases, 50-plus deaths

COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Wednesday recorded more than 800 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 along with more than 50 deaths associated with it.

For the reporting period that ended Monday South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 834 new confirmed cases of the virus, 444 probable cases along with 46 confirmed deaths and 9 probable deaths.

For the same period the Pee Dee reported 50 confirmed cases with Florence County's 16 cases the most reported. Chesterfield County reported a dozen cases, Darlington County reported 10 cases, Dillon County reported seven cases, Marlboro County reported three cases and Marion and Williamsburg counties reported one case each.

The Pee Dee reported three deaths -- two in Florence County and one in Darlington County.

For the reporting period the state recorded 10,898 tests conducted with 11.1% positivity.

As of Wednesday, 60.9% of eligible South Carolinians have received at last one vaccination while 52.8% are fully vaccinated.

Florence County ranks 12th in the state for vaccinated residents with 53% vaccinated. CHalreston County leads the state with 65% vaccinated. Williamsburg County reports 52% vaccinated, Darlington County 51%, Marion County 50%, Dillon County 43% and Marlboro and Chesterfield counties 35% -- the two lowest ranked counties in the Pee Dee and the state.

