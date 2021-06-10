South Carolina reports just over 100 COVID cases

STAFF REPORTS
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Thursday reported just over 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
For the reporting period that ended Tuesday South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 119 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 70 probable cases, 5,507 tests conducted with 3% positivity.
The Pee Dee, for the same period, reported eight cases with Florence County reporting three cases, Dillon and Marlboro counties reporting two each and Darlington County reporting one case.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.