 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Carolina reports just over 100 COVID cases
0 Comments
top story

South Carolina reports just over 100 COVID cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Thursday reported just over 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For the reporting period that ended Tuesday South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 119 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 70 probable cases, 5,507 tests conducted with 3% positivity.

The Pee Dee, for the same period, reported eight cases with Florence County reporting three cases, Dillon and Marlboro counties reporting two each and Darlington County reporting one case.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Schembechler son, players say coach knew of abuse

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marlene Evans of Virtus Academy posthumously honored as May teacher of the month
Local News

Marlene Evans of Virtus Academy posthumously honored as May teacher of the month

FLORENCE, S.C. – The name of the May teacher of the month will live on at Virtus Academy. Blake Pate, one of three local Chick-Fil-A owners, and the Morning News posthumously presented Kindergarten teacher Marlene Evans' husband, Carey, and her daughters, Ashleigh and Ryleigh, with the award Thursday afternoon at the butterfly garden constructed by Evans' class in her memory.

Local News

'I was screaming:' Florence woman wins $50,000 lottery prize

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence woman received some added funds for her home renovation project recently. The South Carolina Education Lottery announced Monday morning that a Florence woman had won a $50,000 prize on a 2 Jumbo Bucks ticket that she picked out at the Oakland Grocery on Oakland Ave. 

Florence man extradited from North Carolina to face murder charge
Local News

Florence man extradited from North Carolina to face murder charge

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence man has extradited from Guilford County, North Carolina to face a murder charge.  The Florence County Sheriff's Office announced that Demarcus Lee Bluett, 26, of Florence, had waived extradition and would be returned to Florence County to face charges related to the murder of Mary Brown. The booking website of the sheriff's office indicates that Bluett has also been charged with murder, first degree arson, armed robbery. possession of a weapon during a violent crime, malicious injury to property valued at less than $2,000 and two counts of failure to appear. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert