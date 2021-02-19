 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Carolina Republican chair to serve on Republican election integrity committee
0 comments

South Carolina Republican chair to serve on Republican election integrity committee

{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Republican Chairman Drew McKissick has been named one of 24 people to serve on the national Republican Party's election integrity committee. 

The state Republican Party announced McKissick's appointment late Wednesday afternoon. 

"We proved we're dedicated to defending election law and the integrity here in South Carolina," McKissick said. "Now I'm eager to share how we got it right and help other states do the same. Chairwoman [Ronna] McDaniel's decision to create this committee was the right one and I'm ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work."

The committee will be chaired by Florida Republican Party Chairman Joe Gruters, with Ashley MacLeay, national committeewoman from the District of Columbia, serving as co-chair. The full committee will represent the party from 21 states and the District of Columbia.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Florence One Schools to return to modified year round calendar in 2021-2022

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools students could be returning to class on Aug. 2. The Florence One Schools unanimously voted Thursday evening to approve a 2021-2022 district calendar proposed by Superintendent Richard O'Malley. The calendar calls for registration to be held from July 19-23 and teachers to report to work on July 26, one week before students arrive.

Nikki Haley says Trump 'let us down'; doesn't believe he will run again in 2024
Local News

Nikki Haley says Trump 'let us down'; doesn't believe he will run again in 2024

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Former Gov. Nikki Haley said that she does not think former President Donald Trump will seek the presidency again in 2024. Nikki Haley, who served as governor from 2010 to 2016 when she was appointed ambassador to the United Nations by former President Donald Trump, was the subject of a Politico magazine piece released Friday. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert