South Carolina Republican chair to serve on Republican election integrity committee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Republican Chairman Drew McKissick has been named one of 24 people to serve on the national Republican Party's election integrity committee.
The state Republican Party announced McKissick's appointment late Wednesday afternoon.
"We proved we're dedicated to defending election law and the integrity here in South Carolina," McKissick said. "Now I'm eager to share how we got it right and help other states do the same. Chairwoman [Ronna] McDaniel's decision to create this committee was the right one and I'm ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work."
The committee will be chaired by Florida Republican Party Chairman Joe Gruters, with Ashley MacLeay, national committeewoman from the District of Columbia, serving as co-chair. The full committee will represent the party from 21 states and the District of Columbia.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
