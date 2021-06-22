South Carolina sales tax free weekend set for Aug. 6-8

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina's annual sales tax holiday will happen four days after Florence One Schools students return to school.
The South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Tuesday that the sales tax holiday offering shoppers an opportunity to save the state sales tax and any applicable local taxes on computers and printers, clothes and shoes, school supplies and certain bed and bath items purchased in store or online would be held from Friday, Aug. 6 to Sunday, Aug. 8.
Florence One Schools students are set to return to the classroom on Monday, Aug. 2 as part of the district's move to a year-round calendar.
"Tax Free Weekend is a great way for South Carolina shoppers to save money, and it's also a great way to demonstrate our support of South Carolina businesses who have struggled this past year," Department of Revenue Director Hartley Powell said.
Items that are not tax-free during the holiday include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, furniture, rental clothing or footwear and items for use in a trade or business.
South Carolina shoppers bought more than $18.1 million in tax-free items during the 2020 holiday.