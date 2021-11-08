South Carolina School Boards Association withdraws from national group

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina School Boards Association has withdrawn from the National School Boards Association.

Cheryl Burgess, president of the state school boards association, announced the withdrawal in a letter to members of the association sent out Monday. She said the withdrawal was made by the governing board of the association in response to a Sept. 29 letter from the national association to President Joe Biden.

The Sept. 29 letter from National Association President Viola Garcia indicates that school board members face increasing threats for their policies regarding COVID-19 and the alleged teaching of Critical Race Theory.

“As these acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes,” Garcia said in the letter.