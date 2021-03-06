South Carolina schools have work to do to combat effects of COVID school closures

The federal and state governments have taken steps to improve broadband access in rural areas and several areas in the Pee Dee are soon to be served.

A third problem for the state’s school districts became apparent in the summer: starting a new school year during the pandemic.

At first, the executive orders from McMaster were focused on combating the spread with the goal of everything being open in time for school to start but that didn’t happen and so school districts needed to adjust their plans.

The districts in the Pee Dee and most of the districts in the state developed two options: in person (some of these were hybrid like Florence One and most of the rest of the school districts in the Pee Dee) and an online learning.

In Florence One Schools, the schools with African American majorities had more students select the online option and schools with white majorities had more students select the in-person option.

Florence One later added a five-day option and some of the districts in the state offering a hybrid option began to move back to five-day instruction for in-person learners this spring.

And at some point, students will be back in schools five days a week.