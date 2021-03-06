South Carolina schools have work to do to combat effects of COVID school closures

FLORENCE, S.C. — Sunday, March 15, 2020, is a day that students in South Carolina schools won’t soon forget.
On that day, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order closing the state’s public schools until March 31 to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“This includes pre-K through 12, all universities, colleges, and technical colleges,” he said at a press conference announcing the closings. “School closings are inconvenient; we know that. They’re inconvenient for everybody, for working parents, for families as well as employers.”
Later, private schools would join the closings, which eventually were extended for the remainder of the school year.
Education in the Palmetto State moved online after McMaster’s executive order. This meant that schools now had two major problems: kids without food and kids without broadband.
The food problem was easier to solve.
Florence One Schools implemented summer feeding plans after the federal government issued a waiver that allowed districts across the country to have access to and to distribute summer meals to students in need.
The broadband problem was more difficult. For one thing, running broadband lines in rural areas takes time and money. And for another, it’s not like the companies that weren’t running lines suddenly were going to start doing so without governmental prodding.
The federal and state governments have taken steps to improve broadband access in rural areas and several areas in the Pee Dee are soon to be served.
A third problem for the state’s school districts became apparent in the summer: starting a new school year during the pandemic.
At first, the executive orders from McMaster were focused on combating the spread with the goal of everything being open in time for school to start but that didn’t happen and so school districts needed to adjust their plans.
The districts in the Pee Dee and most of the districts in the state developed two options: in person (some of these were hybrid like Florence One and most of the rest of the school districts in the Pee Dee) and an online learning.
In Florence One Schools, the schools with African American majorities had more students select the online option and schools with white majorities had more students select the in-person option.
Florence One later added a five-day option and some of the districts in the state offering a hybrid option began to move back to five-day instruction for in-person learners this spring.
And at some point, students will be back in schools five days a week.
But the question becomes how much learning the students have done online and through the hybrid options.
Molly Spearman, South Carolina superintendent of schools, told those attending the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce annual membership luncheon that there had been some reading-level losses in the fourth and fifth grade levels after the summer of 2020.
She also said fourth- and fifth-graders had lost as much as three years of mathematics progress.
Spearman said she had been told by teachers and principals that they believe they can correct the learning losses.
Also, Darlington County Virtual Academy Director Carla Jefferson told the Darlington school board that approximately 340 of the 1,033 elementary school students, or 32.91%, enrolled in the program had missed around 10 days of school, according to internal district calculations.
However, she later added that this may not be legally true. Jefferson said the district’s truancy staff has a difficult time determining how to classify a child who attends one online session but does not log on for the next session, which is where many of the absences come from.