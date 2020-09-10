South Carolina selected for Thriving Family, Safer Children program

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has been selected for a new national program to redesign the state's child welfare system into a child and family well-being system.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services announced Thursday that it would be one of four jurisdictions to participate in the Thriving Families, Safer Children: A National Commitment to Well-Being program. The others are Colorado, Nebraska, and Los Angeles County, California.

“Having South Carolina chosen as one of the four demonstration sites in the entire country shows that SC DSS is making progress in serving our state’s children and families," said director Michael Leach. "There is no better time than right now to move our state from a reactive child welfare system to a system that enables greater, more fluid interagency coordination and collaboration in serving families.”