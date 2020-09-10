 Skip to main content
South Carolina selected for Thriving Family, Safer Children program
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has been selected for a new national program to redesign the state's child welfare system into a child and family well-being system. 

The South Carolina Department of Social Services announced Thursday that it would be one of four jurisdictions to participate in the Thriving Families, Safer Children: A National Commitment to Well-Being program.  The others are Colorado, Nebraska, and Los Angeles County, California.

“Having South Carolina chosen as one of the four demonstration sites in the entire country shows that SC DSS is making progress in serving our state’s children and families," said director Michael Leach. "There is no better time than right now to move our state from a reactive child welfare system to a system that enables greater, more fluid interagency coordination and collaboration in serving families.”

 Leach added:  “We want to create a system of robust community-based interventions and services available for all families, that takes into consideration social determinants of health. Families are one of our society’s greatest strengths and it’s time to change how the system thinks and serves children and families to create a structure that removes the stigma of seeking assistance and shifts towards a narrative that normalizes help, one that is accessible, and feels accessible, to all families regardless of race/ethnicity and socioeconomic status. There has been no better time than right now to make this fundamental shift.”

Children's Trust CEO Sue Williams said:

“As the state leader for the prevention of child abuse and neglect, we work to help families find the resources, skills and abilities to provide their children a happy, healthy and safe environment in which to grow up. We are excited to be partners in this project and look forward to working with a wide variety of community stakeholders to establish a child and family well-being system that delivers proven prevention programs in communities across our state.”

Amanda Whittle, state child advocated, said the Department of Children's Advocacy "supports access to a robust array of community-based services that provide what children and families need to be safe, healthy and resilient. Thriving Families provides continued momentum for South Carolina’s efforts to improve outcomes for children and families. Child welfare practitioners, parents, community partners, volunteers, and other caring and supportive adults can help transform South Carolina to a child and family well-being system that is grounded in urgency, empathy and sustainability with this new endeavor.”

The new program was developed by the U.S. Children’s Bureau, Casey Family Programs, the Annie E. Casey Foundation and Prevent Child Abuse America. Tenets of the new concept are to seek involvement from stakeholders to work across the public, private and philanthropic sectors to help South Carolina create more just and equitable systems to break harmful multigenerational cycles of trauma and poverty to benefit all children and families.

