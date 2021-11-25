South Carolina Senate proposal moves four Florence County precincts across Congressional districts

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Senate Redistricting Subcommittee will meet next Monday to receive public opinion on its staff’s proposed congressional redistricting plan.

The meeting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday in Room 308 of the Gressette Building on the grounds of the Statehouse in Columbia.

The proposed plan makes four changes in southern Florence County.

Olanta and McAllister Mill precincts would move from the Sixth Congressional District currently represented by Democrat Jim Clyburn to the Seventh Congressional District currently represented by Republican Tom Rice.

The portions of Hannah and Prospect precincts in southern Florence County currently in the Sixth Congressional District would move into the Seventh Congressional District. It would be replaced by the southeastern fourth of Scranton precinct.

The Sixth District would also change its shape in Berkeley County. It would go from the center of the county to the eastern and northeastern parts of the county. The center part of the county would become part of the First Congressional District (Republican Nancy Mace).

The Sixth would also lose the portion of Jasper County that borders the Atlantic Ocean to the First.