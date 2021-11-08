South Carolina Senate redistricting plan calls for including more Pee Dee counties in the same districts

FLORENCE, S.C. – The South Carolina Senate Redistricting Committee could make more Pee Dee counties whole again.

The committee, headed by Horry County Sen. Luke Rankin, voted to approve a staff-designed redistricting plan Thursday afternoon.

The plan calls for all but northern Florence County and the Lake City to be included in Senate District 31 (Republican Hugh K. Leatherman Sr.).

Senate District 31 would add the Timmonsville and Olanta portions of Florence County included in Senate District 36 along with most of far eastern Florence County that is currently in Senate District 30. The district would lose its portions of Darlington County to Senate Districts 29 and 30.

All of Marlboro County and nearly all of Darlington County except for the eastern part currently included in Senate District 31 would be included in Senate District 29 (Democrat Gerald Malloy).

The district would gain the Lamar area that is included in Senate District 36, one of two portions in Darlington County included in Senate District 31, the portion of eastern Marlboro County included in Senate District 30, the far western part of Sumter County and more of eastern Chesterfield County.