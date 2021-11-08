South Carolina Senate redistricting plan calls for including more Pee Dee counties in the same districts

FLORENCE, S.C. – The South Carolina Senate Redistricting Committee could make more Pee Dee counties whole again.
The committee, headed by Horry County Sen. Luke Rankin, voted to approve a staff-designed redistricting plan Thursday afternoon.
The plan calls for all but northern Florence County and the Lake City to be included in Senate District 31 (Republican Hugh K. Leatherman Sr.).
Senate District 31 would add the Timmonsville and Olanta portions of Florence County included in Senate District 36 along with most of far eastern Florence County that is currently in Senate District 30. The district would lose its portions of Darlington County to Senate Districts 29 and 30.
All of Marlboro County and nearly all of Darlington County except for the eastern part currently included in Senate District 31 would be included in Senate District 29 (Democrat Gerald Malloy).
The district would gain the Lamar area that is included in Senate District 36, one of two portions in Darlington County included in Senate District 31, the portion of eastern Marlboro County included in Senate District 30, the far western part of Sumter County and more of eastern Chesterfield County.
All of Marion and Dillon Counties and northern Florence County would be included in Senate District 30 (Democrat Kent Williams).
The district would add one of the two parts of Darlington County included in Senate District 31 and the Lake View area of Dillon County from Senate District 28 but lose its portion of eastern Florence and Marlboro counties to Senate Districts 31 and 29. Outside of the Pee Dee, Senate District 30 would also add more of northwestern Horry County.
Lake City and Williamsburg County would remain part of Senate District 32 (Democrat Ronnie Sabb). Outside of the Pee Dee, the district gains southern Georgetown, southwestern Horry County and northern Charleston County but loses some of northern Berkeley County.
Senate Districts 28 (Republican Greg Hembree) and 36 (Democrat Kevin Johnson) would move out of the Pee Dee in the plan. Senate District 28 would move eastward into Horry and Senate District 36 would move southward losing its parts of Florence and Darlington and adding parts of Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.
A public hearing on the plan is scheduled for Nov. 12. The full Senate could consider the redistricting plan at a special session in December.