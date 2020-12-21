 Skip to main content
South Carolina Senate to mask up in 2021
South Carolina Senate to mask up in 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When S.C. Sens. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr., Gerald Malloy, Kent Williams, Ronnie Sabb, Kevin L. Johnson and Greg Hembree return to the Senate chambers on Tuesday, Jan. 12, they will be wearing face masks. 

Senate President Harvey S. Peeler Jr. announced Monday afternoon that he had worked with the Senate clerk to develop protocols that will allow the Senate to meet safely during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

He said in a memo that all 46 members of the Senate have agreed to wear masks in the Senate chamber. 

This is a departure from the 2020 session when some but not all members of the Senate wore masks in the chamber. 

It is not yet clear if the South Carolina House of Representatives will develop a similar policy. However, there have been media reports that suggest some members will refuse to comply with such a policy if one is developed. 

The memo also adds that Senate employees will be required to wear face masks, that everyone entering the Gressette building will be required to have their temperature checked and that COVID-19 tests will be available. 

It also encourages members and others to follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control regarding isolation. 

Those recommendations currently call for a 10-day isolation if a person tests positive and seven for people who have close contact with someone who has tested positive. 

