South Carolina Senate to return on Dec. 6
South Carolina Senate to return on Dec. 6

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Senate is likely to take up redistricting when it returns to Columbia on Dec. 6. 

Senate President Harvey Peeler sent a memorandum to the Senate Thursday afternoon calling them back into session at 1 p.m. on Dec. 6 pursuant to the terms of the Sine Die resolution that ended the Senate's spring session. 

The Associated Press reported that the General Assembly set aside only a few issues that can be taken up in the special session without a two-thirds vote. They include redistricting, as well as spending billions of dollars in federal pandemic funds and from a settlement with the federal government over radioactive material stored past a deadline at the Savannah River Site.

The Senate redistricting plan was approved by the Senate Redistricting Committee during the first week of November. The plan calls for more of Florence County to be added to District 31, more of Darlington and Marlboro to be added to District 29 and all of Marion and Dillon Counties to in District 30. 

If the Senate approves its redistricting plan, it would leave around three and a half months for any legal challenges to the plan to be resolved before filing opens in mid-March. 

The South Carolina House of Representatives will also be in session in early December. South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas announced Wednesday that the House would be called to Columbia for a session at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, and at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6.

The General Assembly is scheduled to begin its regular session in January. 

