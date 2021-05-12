South Carolina state elections director Marci Andino to resign as lawmakers look at voting changes

Andino was the agency’s fourth executive director, running the elections agency since 2003. She earned $114,933 a year and was one of 26 agency heads to get a pay raise in the past year.

Andino is not a Cabinet official under Gov. Henry McMaster’s administration. However, the governor appoints the five-member State Elections Commission board to four-year terms, and the board oversees the director.

“Gov. McMaster appreciates Ms. Andino’s many years of service to our state and wishes her the best,” said Brian Symmes, spokesman for the Governor’s Office.

Andino came under fire in 2018, after McClatchy and The State reported that she was among a group of election officials who received expenses-paid trips to attend meetings as part of Election Systems & Software’s national advisory board. Andino reported on her state financial disclosures expenses paid by ES&S, which is the state’s vendor for voting machines and software, since 2009, but said she was not involved in the agency’s decision to pick ES&S as a vendor.

A letter Andino sent to lawmakers last year requesting stricter health measures frustrated Republican leaders after the legislature went to court to defend a voting measure that she asked to be removed.