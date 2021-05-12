South Carolina state elections director Marci Andino to resign as lawmakers look at voting changes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s state elections director Marci Andino will resign her post at the end of the year.
Andino will resign effective Dec. 31, according to the two-page letter she sent to the State Election Commission that was also provided to The State.
“I have dedicated most of my life’s work to ensuring my fellow South Carolinians had the opportunity to vote in fair and impartial elections,” Andino says in the letter. “As I near the fulfillment of the duties of my current post, I stand proud of our accomplishments. And as I plan for future opportunities, I will always remain steadfast in my dedication to the preservation of our democracy.”
State lawmakers have lauded Andino for her nearly two decades of work over the State Elections Commission, a position responsible for overseeing elections for federal, state and local races that often put her at odds with county offices.
Under her leadership, the State Election Commission made significant advancements that included, in 2011, implementing a new statewide voter registration system. In 2012, Andino wrote she oversaw the state’s photo ID laws, and, a year later, oversaw a new candidate filing process.
She also stood at the helm of the agency as it switched to a paper-based voting system providing voters and election officials with a paper audit.
Andino was the agency’s fourth executive director, running the elections agency since 2003. She earned $114,933 a year and was one of 26 agency heads to get a pay raise in the past year.
Andino is not a Cabinet official under Gov. Henry McMaster’s administration. However, the governor appoints the five-member State Elections Commission board to four-year terms, and the board oversees the director.
“Gov. McMaster appreciates Ms. Andino’s many years of service to our state and wishes her the best,” said Brian Symmes, spokesman for the Governor’s Office.
Andino came under fire in 2018, after McClatchy and The State reported that she was among a group of election officials who received expenses-paid trips to attend meetings as part of Election Systems & Software’s national advisory board. Andino reported on her state financial disclosures expenses paid by ES&S, which is the state’s vendor for voting machines and software, since 2009, but said she was not involved in the agency’s decision to pick ES&S as a vendor.
A letter Andino sent to lawmakers last year requesting stricter health measures frustrated Republican leaders after the legislature went to court to defend a voting measure that she asked to be removed.
In that July 2020 letter, Andino asked Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee, and House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, to consider again expanding absentee, early voting to all South Carolinians and, in particular, remove the witness signature requirement on absentee ballots.
That latter request was challenged in court, and eventually the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the witness signature requirement in October.
“Our team again answered the call in 2020. I am proud to say, thanks to hundreds of steadfast state and county election professionals and thousands of poll managers who stepped up to serve, we conducted the best general election in history under the worst circumstances,” Andino wrote.
She wrote that legislation and the court decisions “changed the rules frequently, but we adapted and stayed focused on making sure reasonable precautions were taken and every voter had the information they needed to cast their ballot.”
But in the months since that letter and the November 2020 elections, Republican leaders have made it clear through legislation, and some have said repeatedly, they want change at the State Election Commission. House and Senate lawmakers have both filed and passed legislation to give the chambers more power over the State Election Commission board. But while both bills have passed their respective chambers, neither has passed, and Thursday marks the end of the legislature’s regular work schedule for the year.