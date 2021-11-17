South Carolina Statehouse flags to be lowered in honor of Hugh Leatherman

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The flags atop the South Carolina Statehouse will be lowered to half-staff in honor of Hugh Leatherman on Friday.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Wednesday ordering the flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday, the day of Leatherman's funeral.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
