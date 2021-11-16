South Carolina sues federal government over health care worker vaccine mandate

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina has joined the fight over an emergency federal regulation that would mandate health care workers at facilities that accept Medicare or Medicaid to get a COVID-19 vaccination by Dec. 6.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that he was one of 10 state attorneys general to join a federal lawsuit led by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry over the emergency regulation issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Nov. 4.
The other states involved in the suit are Montana, Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Utah, and West Virginia.
“The Biden Administration has struck once again, attempting to coerce our healthcare workers into being vaccinated. The Federal Government seeks to bully the sovereign State of South Carolina into submission with the promise of federal funds,” Attorney General Wilson said. “Our healthcare workers are heroes to all of us and should be able to do their jobs without the Biden Administration’s threats and abuse of power. The rule of law and Constitution will prevail and federal power stopped dead in its tracks.”
The suit was filed Monday in the Western District of Louisiana.
Louisiana is split between three districts: west, middle and east. The state and Texas and Mississippi are included in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.
The states argue that the mandate is unlawful and should be vacated. They argue that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services exceeded their authority, that the mandate violates the Social Security Act’s prohibition on regulations that control the selection and tenure of health care workers, that the mandate is arbitrary and capricious, that it violates the spending clause of the Constitution and the anti-commandeering doctrine and the Tenth Amendment.
The states also argue that the regulation violates the Administrative Procedures Act’s notice-and-comment requirement, the Congressional Review Act’s publication-and-review requirements, and the Social Security Act’s consultation and regulatory-impact-analysis requirements.
The suit is among several that have been filed challenging the Joe Biden administrations attempts to mandate the COVID-19 vaccination.
The Fifth Circuit recently blocked an Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule that would have required 100 million Americans to get vaccinated and a federal procurement rule regarding mandates for contractors has also been challenged in the courts by South Carolina and other states.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has also sued on the contractor mandate and issued an executive order prevent the state from enforcing the OSHA rule.