South Carolina sues federal government over health care worker vaccine mandate

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina has joined the fight over an emergency federal regulation that would mandate health care workers at facilities that accept Medicare or Medicaid to get a COVID-19 vaccination by Dec. 6.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that he was one of 10 state attorneys general to join a federal lawsuit led by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry over the emergency regulation issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Nov. 4.

The other states involved in the suit are Montana, Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Utah, and West Virginia.

“The Biden Administration has struck once again, attempting to coerce our healthcare workers into being vaccinated. The Federal Government seeks to bully the sovereign State of South Carolina into submission with the promise of federal funds,” Attorney General Wilson said. “Our healthcare workers are heroes to all of us and should be able to do their jobs without the Biden Administration’s threats and abuse of power. The rule of law and Constitution will prevail and federal power stopped dead in its tracks.”

The suit was filed Monday in the Western District of Louisiana.