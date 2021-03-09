South Carolina sues Joe Biden's administration over climate change executive order

“From higher energy bills to lost jobs, this massive expansion of federal regulatory power has the potential to impact nearly every household in this state, which is why I joined a coalition of states to put a stop to this executive order and protect South Carolina families," Wilson said.

The lawsuit specifically criticizes the establishment of the working group and the numbers they're using to calculate the costs of the effects of climate change. The states argue that the numbers being used will, in turn, be used to justify an expansion of federal regulations to combat the costs of climate change. It argues that Biden did not have the authority to create the working group and that the working group doesn't have the authority to set the numbers under the Constitution. The lawsuit also alleges that Biden violated the requirements of the Administrative Procedure Act because there was no notice or opportunity for public comment before the working group published its numbers.