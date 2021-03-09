South Carolina sues Joe Biden's administration over climate change executive order

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina has joined a 12-state lawsuit filed over one of President Joe Biden's executive orders.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Tuesday that the state has joined a Missouri-led coalition of 12 states over expansion of federal regulations through an executive order called “Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis" that Biden signed in January.
The 12 states are South Carolina, Missouri, Arkansas, Arizona, Indiana, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Utah.
The executive order has eight sections. The first section establishes that reducing the effects of climate change is a priority for Biden's administration. The second section orders a review of Donald Trump's administration's work on the environment. The third and fourth seek to stop resource exploration in various areas.
The fifth section establishes an interagency working group to study the total effects of climate change and to reduce those costs. The sixth section revokes the permit for the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. The seventh section revokes or modifies several executive orders issued during the Trump administration, The last section is a general section commonly used to ensure that if one section of the order can't be accomplished that the remainder can.
“One of the main parts of my job is to uphold the Constitution, so we’ve fought against federal overreach in both Democratic and Republican administrations,” Wilson said in a news release. “These executive orders would take authority that the Constitution gives only to Congress. We cannot, and will not, ignore the Constitution.”
The news release adds that the Biden administration's executive orders could potentially impact nearly every aspect of the economy and every South Carolinian's household.
“Manufacturing, agriculture and energy production are essential to South Carolina’s economy and employ thousands of hard-working South Carolinians across the state," Wilson continued. "Under President Biden’s executive order, which he didn’t have the authority to enact, these hard-working South Carolinians, who have lived and worked this land for generations, could be left in the dust.”
Manufacturing and agriculture are two of the largest industries in South Carolina along with tourism. According to the National Association of Manufacturers, total manufacturing output in South Carolina in 2018 was almost $39 billion and accounted for almost 250,000 jobs. And according to the South Carolina Department of Commerce, South Carolina’s agricultural industry contributes more than $41 billion to the state’s economy each year and employs around 68,000 people across the state.
Wilson added that Biden's executive orders could result in higher energy bills and lost jobs.
“From higher energy bills to lost jobs, this massive expansion of federal regulatory power has the potential to impact nearly every household in this state, which is why I joined a coalition of states to put a stop to this executive order and protect South Carolina families," Wilson said.
The lawsuit specifically criticizes the establishment of the working group and the numbers they're using to calculate the costs of the effects of climate change. The states argue that the numbers being used will, in turn, be used to justify an expansion of federal regulations to combat the costs of climate change. It argues that Biden did not have the authority to create the working group and that the working group doesn't have the authority to set the numbers under the Constitution. The lawsuit also alleges that Biden violated the requirements of the Administrative Procedure Act because there was no notice or opportunity for public comment before the working group published its numbers.