South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman says she won't seek reelection
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina will be looking for a new superintendent of education in the 2022 general election. 

Molly Spearman, South Carolina's superintendent since 2015, announced Wednesday morning that she would not be seeking a third four-term as the leader of the South Carolina Department of Education. 

"I will not seek re-election," Spearman said in an emailed statement. "Until the end of my term in January 2023, I will continue to work diligently to help us rise out of the pandemic stronger than before while advocating for the needs of our students, educators, and families."

She highlighted three accomplishments in her statement: raising teacher pay, modernizing the state school bus fleet and changing the state's educational standards. 

South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick said Spearman recognizes the power of a strong education could have on a child's life. 

"Education empowers our next generation, regardless of their zip code, gender, race, or income, and she's worked hard to ensure children receive that education," McKissick said. "We are grateful for her contributions to our state and Party and wish her well in this next chapter." 

McKissick added that now, more than ever, the state has seen the government's increased involvement in the classroom and the need for school choice. 

"COVID-19 has highlighted why one-size-fits-all learning doesn't work, and because of Republican common sense education policies and approaches, we feel certain we'll be electing a Republican State Superintendent of Education in 2022," he continued.

South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson said that the state had learned through the pandemic that Spearman had the best interest of students and teachers in her mind. 

"After almost two years of being ignored, overlooked, and scorned by the extreme elements of the Republican establishment, I understand why she would not seek re-election," Robertson continued. "While we did not always agree, we never doubted Molly Spearman’s dedication to the children of South Carolina. Her service to our state is appreciated.”

Spearman is also known for pushing for smaller districts to consolidate including Florence School District Four and for being the superintendent when the state took over management of Florence Four and Williamsburg County Schools. 

Spearman was elected superintendent in 2014 with 57% of the vote after making it through an eight-candidate Republican primary. She won a second four-year term in 2018 with no opponent in the primary or the general election after the Democratic candidate withdrew.

She grew up on a dairy farm in Saluda County, starting her education career as a music teacher and assistant principal. She spent four terms in the South Carolina House before becoming an administrator at the state Education Department and executive director of the South Carolina Association of School Administrators.

The Associated Press also contributed to this story.

