South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman says she won't seek reelection

"COVID-19 has highlighted why one-size-fits-all learning doesn't work, and because of Republican common sense education policies and approaches, we feel certain we'll be electing a Republican State Superintendent of Education in 2022," he continued.

South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson said that the state had learned through the pandemic that Spearman had the best interest of students and teachers in her mind.

"After almost two years of being ignored, overlooked, and scorned by the extreme elements of the Republican establishment, I understand why she would not seek re-election," Robertson continued. "While we did not always agree, we never doubted Molly Spearman’s dedication to the children of South Carolina. Her service to our state is appreciated.”

Spearman is also known for pushing for smaller districts to consolidate including Florence School District Four and for being the superintendent when the state took over management of Florence Four and Williamsburg County Schools.

Spearman was elected superintendent in 2014 with 57% of the vote after making it through an eight-candidate Republican primary. She won a second four-year term in 2018 with no opponent in the primary or the general election after the Democratic candidate withdrew.