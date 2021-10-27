 Skip to main content
South Carolina Supreme Court denies Duke Energy's rate increase appeal
South Carolina Supreme Court denies Duke Energy's rate increase appeal

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Duke Energy's attempt to get a higher rate increase was not successful. 

The South Carolina Supreme Court issued an opinion Wednesday affirming the South Carolina Public Service Commission's order approving a partial rate increase – $8.06 for the typical customer but the company has reduced its rates since this number was developed – for Duke Energy Progress and Carolinas customers. 

Duke Energy Progress is a subsidiary of Duke Energy and serves approximately 169,000 customers in northeastern South Carolina, including Florence and Darlington counties.

In specific, acting Chief Justice John Kitteridge writes in the opinion that the Public Service Commission's order was supported by evidence in the record, that the order wasn't controlled by an error of law and that the decision was not arbitrary. 

The company proposed a rate increase in December 2018  to compensate the company for costs associated with coal-fired powerplants that it uses or used in the past. 

Duke originally proposed a rate increase of 2.5 percent increase in its monthly variable rate for residential customers. Small general service customers would receive a 14.5 percent rate increase, medium general service customers would receive a 6.7 percent increase and large general service customers would receive a 9.6 percent increase.

The company later voluntarily reduced its application to 10.5% which would provide an additional $69 million in revenue. 

The Public Service Commission ruled on May 8, 2019, to grant Duke a rate of return on equity of 9.5 percent, which would provide Duke Energy Progress with more than $41 million in additional revenue.

Duke then appealed this ruling, ultimately leading to Wednesday's order from the court.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

