South Carolina Supreme Court denies Duke Energy's rate increase appeal

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Duke Energy's attempt to get a higher rate increase was not successful.

The South Carolina Supreme Court issued an opinion Wednesday affirming the South Carolina Public Service Commission's order approving a partial rate increase – $8.06 for the typical customer but the company has reduced its rates since this number was developed – for Duke Energy Progress and Carolinas customers.

Duke Energy Progress is a subsidiary of Duke Energy and serves approximately 169,000 customers in northeastern South Carolina, including Florence and Darlington counties.

In specific, acting Chief Justice John Kitteridge writes in the opinion that the Public Service Commission's order was supported by evidence in the record, that the order wasn't controlled by an error of law and that the decision was not arbitrary.

The company proposed a rate increase in December 2018 to compensate the company for costs associated with coal-fired powerplants that it uses or used in the past.