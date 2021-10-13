South Carolina Supreme Court OK's states withdrawal from federal COVID-19 unemployment funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Supreme Court has given the OK to Gov. Henry McMaster's decision to withdraw the state from the federal COVID-19 unemployment programs.

The court issued a unanimous decision affirming a circuit court order dismissing a case that requested an injunction to prevent the state from leaving the programs and to reenroll the state in the programs until they ended.

“Our goal has always been to usher in a rapid economic recovery that will lift all South Carolinians and benefit generations to come, and we’ve done that,” McMaster said in a statement. “Rather than working to incentivize South Carolinians to accept one of the thousands of available jobs in our state, these federal benefits presented a clear danger to the health of our state’s businesses by keeping people home. Now, we will continue our tireless work to match qualified South Carolinians with available jobs around our state.”