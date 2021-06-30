South Carolina Supreme Court opinion could stop Florence County's $35 road maintenance fee

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County's $35 road system maintenance fee may be stopped by an opinion of the South Carolina Supreme Court.

The South Carolina Supreme Court issued its unanimous ruling in a case involving three members of the South Carolina General Assembly who sued Greenville County over that county's road maintenance and telecommunications fees.

Basically, the three members of the General Assembly argued and the court agreed that the imposed fee constituted an unlawful tax implemented by the county.

Malloy McEachin, attorney for the Florence County Council, said he felt the opinion would apply to the county's $35 road maintenance fee. He said he was not sure if the opinion would apply to other county fees.

Justice John Few wrote in the opinion that South Carolina law authorizes counties to implement ad valorem (Latin for value-based) taxes and uniform service fees that require the county implementing the fee to indicate a specific benefit to those people paying the fee.

In the opinion, he determined that neither of Greenville County's fees are value based (they were flat fees) or meet the state law requirement to indicate a specific benefit to those people paying the fee.