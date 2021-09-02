South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down K-12 mask mandates

Basically, Kittredge says in the opinion that the proviso is clear and unambiguous in contrast with a budget proviso that attempted to ban mask mandates in public colleges that was less clear in meaning. And because of the clear and unambiguous nature of the school proviso, it preempts contrary local legislation on masks.

State Rep, Phillip Lowe, a Republican, said the court followed the rule of law regarding the proviso. He also mentioned the lack of ambiguity in the proviso.

“This one, they got it right,” Lowe said. “They called it right. There’s no sense having a legislature if they had overruled that one. That would have been them [the Columbia City Council] basically being the legislature.”

State Rep. Terry Alexander, a Democrat, said he was surprised the ruling came out so quickly but not as surprised by the result.

The court issued its ruling Thursday after hearing oral arguments on Tuesday.

Alexander asked what authority does Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin have regarding his local school districts and masks. He agreed that it was kind of one governmental entity telling another what to do.