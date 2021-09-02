South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down K-12 mask mandates

FLORENCE, S.C. – The school mask mandates appear to be over.
The South Carolina Supreme Court issued a unanimous opinion Thursday saying that Columbia’s ordinance mandating masks is in conflict with a state budget proviso that prevents the use of state funs to enforce mask mandates in schools.
A spokesman for South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Thursday afternoon that the ruling applies to all K-12 mask mandates whether enacted by a county, city or school district.
Two Pee Dee school districts – Florence One and Marlboro County – enacted mandates weeks ago. Florence Three enacted a mask mandate Thursday morning that was set to go into effect Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Richard O’Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, said the district was made aware of the ruling Thursday and was reviewing the ruling with legal counsel.
“As always, our number one priority will be to continue to do what’s in the best interest for the safety of our staff, students, and community,” O’Malley added.
Justice John Kittredge wrote the opinion, which was signed onto by Justices John Few and George James. Chief Justice Donald Beatty and Kaye G. Hearn wrote separate opinions but agreed with the result of Kittredge’s opinion.
Basically, Kittredge says in the opinion that the proviso is clear and unambiguous in contrast with a budget proviso that attempted to ban mask mandates in public colleges that was less clear in meaning. And because of the clear and unambiguous nature of the school proviso, it preempts contrary local legislation on masks.
State Rep, Phillip Lowe, a Republican, said the court followed the rule of law regarding the proviso. He also mentioned the lack of ambiguity in the proviso.
“This one, they got it right,” Lowe said. “They called it right. There’s no sense having a legislature if they had overruled that one. That would have been them [the Columbia City Council] basically being the legislature.”
State Rep. Terry Alexander, a Democrat, said he was surprised the ruling came out so quickly but not as surprised by the result.
The court issued its ruling Thursday after hearing oral arguments on Tuesday.
Alexander asked what authority does Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin have regarding his local school districts and masks. He agreed that it was kind of one governmental entity telling another what to do.
“We do it all the time when we want to,” Alexander said. “It all depends on what’s beneficial to us that’s when we decide to have home over rule.”
When Florence One’s board voted unanimously to enact its mask mandate last month, Chairman Porter Stewart asked for the mandate motion to be amended to prevent the use of state funds to supply the masks and related expenses.
The court addressed this issue in its opinion Thursday.
“Here, however, the enforcement provisions of the City’s of Columbia’s] ordinances make clear that school personnel — paid at least in part with “funds appropriated or authorized pursuant to [the 2021-2022 Appropriations Act]” — are responsible for enforcing the City’s mask mandate,” Justice John Kittredge wrote in the opinion. “That is in direct conflict with Proviso 1.108.”
The battle between Columbia, several school districts, Gov. Henry McMaster and the Republican-controlled South Carolina General Assembly over mask mandates comes as the state has experienced a rise in positive COVID-19 test results in recent weeks.
Columbia and the school districts have enacted mask mandates as a way of slowing the spread of the virus.
However, the effectiveness of masks in preventing or slowing the spread of COVID-19 is debatable. The Morning News has located several studies, graphics and other information that essentially reach one of two conclusions, either masks are very effective and everyone should be wearing them from now until COVID-19 is controlled or they are cosmetic theater and everyone should be out in the streets burning masks.