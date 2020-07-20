COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina exceeded its monthly COVID-19 testing goal for the month of July by performing 143,336 tests from July 1 through July 16, surpassing the target of 140,000 tests.
To date, DHEC and partners have held 503 free testing events across the state since May, and a total of 638,194 tests have been performed in South Carolina. There are 89 mobile testing events scheduled through August 15 with new testing events added regularly, and there are 182 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
Mobile testing clinics are updated daily at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics and permanent testing locations are available at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
On Monday, DHEC announced 1,445 new confirmed cases, two new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, nine additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 71,213, probable cases to 232, confirmed deaths to 1,147 and 17 probable deaths.
Eight of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Greenville (1), Hampton (1), Horry (2), Orangeburg (2) and Richland (1) counties and one middle-aged individual from Spartanburg County.
The new confirmed cases by county:
Abbeville (52), Aiken (18), Allendale (3), Anderson (43), Bamberg (8), Barnwell (7), Beaufort (33), Berkeley (35), Calhoun (8), Charleston (188), Cherokee (17), Chester (10), Chesterfield (11), Clarendon (5), Colleton (5), Darlington (20), Dillon (5), Dorchester (73), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (9), Florence (74), Georgetown (20), Greenville (174), Greenwood (24), Hampton (3), Horry (61), Jasper (4), Kershaw (15), Lancaster (13), Laurens (19), Lee (3), Lexington (45), Marion (12), Marlboro (2), McCormick (1), Newberry (13), Oconee (10), Orangeburg (30), Pickens (28), Richland (177), Saluda (7), Spartanburg (73), Sumter (10), Union (5), Williamsburg (21) and York (48).
New probable cases: Kershaw (1) and Richland (1) counties.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Sunday statewide was 8,186 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 17.7%.
