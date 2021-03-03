 Skip to main content
South Carolina Technical College system recommends no tuition increases for fall
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students looking to attend one of South Carolina's 16 technical colleges may not see their tuition increase in the fall.  

The South Carolina Technical College system recommended to the presidents and governing commissions of each college that they do not increase tuition rates for the fall semester. 

"This recommendation by the system makes clear our commitment to affordability and accessibility for our students and their families," system President Tim Hardee said. "Many of our students are struggling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe that freezing tuition for the upcoming semester is something we can do as a System to ease their stress and their financial obligations."

A media advisory announcing the recommendation added that the technical college system also helps make higher education affordable with lottery scholarships, transfer agreements between technical colleges and four-year schools, and dual-enrollment programs. 

There are three technical colleges serving the Pee Dee region: Florence-Darlington Technical College (Florence, Darlington, and Marion counties), Williamsburg Technical College, and Northeastern Technical College (Dillon, Marlboro, and Chesterfield). 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

