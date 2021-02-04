South Carolina to hold military waterfowl hunting week beginning Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina veterans looking to spend some time in the outdoors have the opportunity to take some waterfowl next week.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that active-duty military personnel and veterans can participate in Military Waterfowl Days from Saturday to Feb. 13.

Legal species for these hunts include ducks, geese, mergansers, coots, moorhens, gallinules. Daily and possession bag limits are the same as indicated for regular seasons, except scaup limit is two. More information about limits is available at eregulations.com/southcarolina/huntingandfishing/general-migratory-bird-seasons-shooting-hours-bag-limits/.

The military hunt will occur on the same days as the state's youth hunt but is not related to it.

To hunt, veterans need a valid hunting license, a migratory bird permit, a valid federal migratory bird hunting and conservation stamp, a valid state waterfowl permit and their service identification.