South Carolina to receive $9 million in McKinsey and Company settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina will receive around $9 million from a 47 state, $573 million settlement with McKinsey and Company.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Thursday that the state had joined 47 others along with the District of Columbia and five territories in a $573 million settlement with McKinsey and Company, a consulting firm accused of helping companies to promote their drugs and allowing the companies to profit from the opioid epidemic. This is the first multi-state opioid settlement to result in substantial payment to the states to address the epidemic.

“The opioid epidemic isn’t isolated to just one company or even all the companies that make the drugs,” Wilson said. “What we found in our investigation was that a big reason for the spread of opioids was how they were marketed to doctors with no regard for patients’ health and safety. While opioids may be medically necessary, their marketing may also make them in many cases poison pills.”