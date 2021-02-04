South Carolina to receive $9 million in McKinsey and Company settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina will receive around $9 million from a 47 state, $573 million settlement with McKinsey and Company.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Thursday that the state had joined 47 others along with the District of Columbia and five territories in a $573 million settlement with McKinsey and Company, a consulting firm accused of helping companies to promote their drugs and allowing the companies to profit from the opioid epidemic. This is the first multi-state opioid settlement to result in substantial payment to the states to address the epidemic.
“The opioid epidemic isn’t isolated to just one company or even all the companies that make the drugs,” Wilson said. “What we found in our investigation was that a big reason for the spread of opioids was how they were marketed to doctors with no regard for patients’ health and safety. While opioids may be medically necessary, their marketing may also make them in many cases poison pills.”
The settlement, after payment of costs, will be used to abate problems caused by opioids in the participating states. In addition to providing funds to address the crisis, the agreement calls for McKinsey to prepare tens of thousands of its internal documents detailing its work for Purdue Pharma and other opioid companies for public disclosure online. In addition, McKinsey agreed to adopt a strict document retention plan, continue its investigation into allegations that two of its partners tried to destroy documents in response to investigations of Purdue Pharma, implement a strict ethics code that all partners must agree to each year, and stop advising companies on potentially dangerous Schedule II and III narcotics.
South Carolina's share will be paid over five years with most of the money arriving in the first year.
On Aug. 15, 2019, South Carolina filed a lawsuit against the three largest opioid distributors, Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen, alleging they violated the S.C. Unfair Trade Practices Act and created a public nuisance. The Attorney General previously filed suit on Aug.15, 2017 against opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma.
The filings in the settlement describe how McKinsey contributed to the opioid crisis by promoting marketing schemes and consulting services to opioid manufacturers, including OxyContin maker Purdue, for over a decade.
The complaint, filed with the settlement, details how McKinsey advised Purdue on how to maximize profits from its opioid products, including targeting high-volume opioid prescribers, using specific messaging to get physicians to prescribe more OxyContin to more patients, and circumventing pharmacy restrictions in order to deliver high-dose prescriptions. When states began to sue Purdue’s directors for their implementation of McKinsey’s marketing schemes, McKinsey partners began emailing about deleting documents and emails related to their work for Purdue.
During the last 20 years, thousands of South Carolina residents have died from an opioid overdose. On an economic level, these deaths — and the effects on South Carolinians who have struggled with opioid addiction — have created considerable costs to South Carolina in the form of health care, child welfare, criminal justice, and many other programs needed to lessen the epidemic. It has also resulted in lost economic opportunity and productivity. On the social level, opioid addiction, abuse, and overdose deaths have torn families apart, damaged relationships, and eroded the social fabric of communities.