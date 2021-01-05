South Carolina tops 300,000 COVID cases, Pee Dee reports 270 new cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The novel coronavirus COVID-19 continues to run rampant through South Carolina as the state's medical workers start make progress on getting state residents vaccinated against the virus.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Tuesday reported that Sunday the state recorded 2,285 confirmed cases of the virus, 41 probable cases, a dozen confirmed deaths and three probable deaths.

The Pee Dee reported 270 confirmed COVID cases with Florence atop the stack with 97 cases followed by Darlington County with 56 cases, Williamsburg County with 40 cases, Dillon County with 29 cases, Marion County with 23 cases, Marlboro County with 13 cases and Chesterfield County with a dozen cases.

Florence County reported one confirmed and three probable deaths of elderly residents while Dillon and Darlington counties each reported one confirmed death -- one each elderly and middle-aged.

Sunday's cases bring the state's running totals to 302,003 confirmed cases, 26,070 probable cases, 5,068 confirmed deaths and 430 probable deaths.