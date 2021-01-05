South Carolina tops 300,000 COVID cases, Pee Dee reports 270 new cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The novel coronavirus COVID-19 continues to run rampant through South Carolina as the state's medical workers start make progress on getting state residents vaccinated against the virus.
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Tuesday reported that Sunday the state recorded 2,285 confirmed cases of the virus, 41 probable cases, a dozen confirmed deaths and three probable deaths.
The Pee Dee reported 270 confirmed COVID cases with Florence atop the stack with 97 cases followed by Darlington County with 56 cases, Williamsburg County with 40 cases, Dillon County with 29 cases, Marion County with 23 cases, Marlboro County with 13 cases and Chesterfield County with a dozen cases.
Florence County reported one confirmed and three probable deaths of elderly residents while Dillon and Darlington counties each reported one confirmed death -- one each elderly and middle-aged.
Sunday's cases bring the state's running totals to 302,003 confirmed cases, 26,070 probable cases, 5,068 confirmed deaths and 430 probable deaths.
DHEC also reported that as of Monday 129,675 people had received their first of two shots as part of the ongoing vaccination program and that 16,575 people had received their second shot. In all the state has reached 33% utilization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines it has so far received. Usage rates for the Moderna vaccine are not available.
South Carolina hospitals as of Tuesday reported 80.49% utilization rate for inpatient beds, 79.88% utilization rate for ICU beds and 32.55% utilization rate for ventilators.
State hospitals reported 8,895 inpatient beds occupied, 1,350 ICU beds occupied, 641 ventilators in use, 2,344 COVID patients hospitalized, 447 of them in an ICU bed and 241 of those ventilated.
Florence County reported 66 hospital beds available, Darlington County reported 29 beds available, Chesterfield County reported six beds available, Dillon County reported two beds available, Marion County reported no hospital beds available and Williamsburg County reported seven beds available.