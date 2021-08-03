South Carolina Treasurer's Office has returned over $260 million in unclaimed property since 2011

COLUMBIA, S.C. – More than $260 million in unclaimed property has been returned to its South Carolina resident owners since 2011.
South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced Tuesday morning that $35.3 million in unclaimed property has been returned to South Carolina residents in the fiscal year that ended June 30 and more than $260 million has been returned since he took office in January 2011.
“We appreciate our partners in the media, followers on social media and community organizations that help us spread the word about unclaimed property,” Loftis said in a news release. “I always encourage people to search their names at least twice a year, as we’re always receiving new properties.”
Millions of dollars are transferred to the unclaimed property program annually by companies that cannot locate the rightful owners. Loftis's office acts as custodian of those funds until those owners can be located.
“At a time when so many South Carolinians have been impacted by this 100-year pandemic, I am grateful for the hard work and dedication of our staff to reconnect so many people with their missing funds,” Loftis added. “Getting these funds back to the rightful owners has been a priority of mine since 2011, and I continue to be humbled by the people who share their stories about how these funds have changed their lives for the better.”
The Treasurer’s Office has more than $700 million in unclaimed property for individuals, businesses and organizations across the state. To see if a person, family or business has unclaimed properties, visit treasurer.sc.gov, go to the "What we do" menu, select the "For Citizens" submenu and then click on the unclaimed property program. On the next screen, click "Search for unclaimed property."