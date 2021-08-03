South Carolina Treasurer's Office has returned over $260 million in unclaimed property since 2011

COLUMBIA, S.C. – More than $260 million in unclaimed property has been returned to its South Carolina resident owners since 2011.

South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced Tuesday morning that $35.3 million in unclaimed property has been returned to South Carolina residents in the fiscal year that ended June 30 and more than $260 million has been returned since he took office in January 2011.

“We appreciate our partners in the media, followers on social media and community organizations that help us spread the word about unclaimed property,” Loftis said in a news release. “I always encourage people to search their names at least twice a year, as we’re always receiving new properties.”

Millions of dollars are transferred to the unclaimed property program annually by companies that cannot locate the rightful owners. Loftis's office acts as custodian of those funds until those owners can be located.