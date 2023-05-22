FLORENCE, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs is building a coalition to help veterans leaving the service transition into civilian life.

That’s according to the department’s new secretary, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Todd McCaffrey. He was nominated by Governor Henry McMaster and unanimously confirmed by the South Carolina Senate in March of 2023, making him only the second secretary in the fledgling department’s history.

“When you have a department that is only 48 people strong, the question is: How do you reach the 393,000 veterans in South Carolina? The only way you can do that effectively is you've got to be able to integrate the capabilities of all the other organizations' capabilities across the state that wants to assist veterans,” McCaffrey said.

McCaffrey spoke to the Rotary Club of Florence on Monday about the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs and what the department does.

With a coalition method, McCaffrey said there is “no wrong door” into veteran services. That means that no matter where veterans enter the coalition, they can always be directed to the organizations that can help with their needs.

The coalition is known as the Palmetto Pathfinder Program and can connect veterans to resources for employment, education, healthcare, housing, nutrition and social support.

The program looks to identify veterans who just left the service or are coming into South Carolina, connect with them on a personal, veteran-to-veteran level, assess their situation, direct them to resources they may need and follow-up to see if they have any additional needs.

Partner organizations and agencies are of all types -- government, non-profit and private, McCaffrey said.

The program also trains peer mentors, known as pathfinders, to help connect veterans to services.

While the coalition is the “most important” thing the department does, McCaffrey said the department does three other things: assist veterans in getting the federal benefits they are entitled to, advocate for the military in South Carolina and educate people about veterans.

He said many people believe all veterans struggle with mental and physical issues after leaving the service and that they are a drain on society, but the department wants to shift that narrative.

Those veterans that need the most help are simply the “tip of the iceberg,” he said, and many live happy and fulfilling lives.

By shifting that narrative, McCaffrey said he hopes to encourage young people to enlist. Currently, many are scared of what will happen to them in the service, he said.

South Carolina is retaining far more veterans than nearly any state, McCaffrey said. Only Hawaii and Alaska retain more veterans than South Carolina.

Still, around the country, the number of veterans is falling as the number of young people who join the military falls, he said.