South Carolina Wednesday tops 600,000 total COVID cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Wednesday surpassed 600,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases at the same time it reported more than 80 deaths associated with the virus.

Things won't slow down anytime soon as the state, for the reporting period that ended Monday, recorded almost 30,000 tests with 17.3% positivity.

If the current pace of cases, about 3,500 a day, keeps up the state will record 700,000 cases before October.

All told, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,554 new confirmed cases, 1,598 probable cases, 73 confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths.

For the same time frame Pee Dee counties reported 249 confirmed cases and another 52 probable cases.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Florence County lead the way with 122 confirmed and 23 probable cases followed by Chesterfield County with 29 confirmed and 11 probable, Darlington County with 38 confirmed and three probable, Dillon County with 21 confirmed and one probable, Marin County with 16 confirmed, Marlboro County with 16 confirmed and 10 probable and Williamsburg County with 19 confirmed and four probable.

The Pee Dee also recorded 10 deaths for the period.