South Carolina Wednesday tops 600,000 total COVID cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Wednesday surpassed 600,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases at the same time it reported more than 80 deaths associated with the virus.
Things won't slow down anytime soon as the state, for the reporting period that ended Monday, recorded almost 30,000 tests with 17.3% positivity.
If the current pace of cases, about 3,500 a day, keeps up the state will record 700,000 cases before October.
All told, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,554 new confirmed cases, 1,598 probable cases, 73 confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths.
For the same time frame Pee Dee counties reported 249 confirmed cases and another 52 probable cases.
Florence County lead the way with 122 confirmed and 23 probable cases followed by Chesterfield County with 29 confirmed and 11 probable, Darlington County with 38 confirmed and three probable, Dillon County with 21 confirmed and one probable, Marin County with 16 confirmed, Marlboro County with 16 confirmed and 10 probable and Williamsburg County with 19 confirmed and four probable.
The Pee Dee also recorded 10 deaths for the period.
Darlington County reported two deaths, Dillon County three deaths, Florence County two deaths, Marion County two deaths and Marlboro County one death.
The state recorded 29,217 tests during the period with 17.3% positivity.
As of Wednesday the state has recorded 600,360 total confirmed cases of the virus.
Statewide hospital numbers indicate the number of occupied acute care beds in use is unchanged week over week, acute hospital occupancy is down .7%, the number of ventilated COVID patients is up 10.4%, the number of COVID patients in ICU beds is up 6.5% and the number of COVID admissions to hospitals is down 3.1%.
In the Pee Dee Florence County reports 92.3% of its hospital beds are occupied, Darlington County reports 66.3% of its hospital beds are occupied, Chesterfield County reports 75% of its hospital beds are occupied, Dillon County reports all of its hospital beds are occupied, Marion County reports 91.2% of its hospital beds are occupied and Williamsburg County reports 81.3% of its hospital beds are occupied.