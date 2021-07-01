South Carolina's name, image and likeness law now in effect

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina's name, image and likeness law will go into effect one year earlier than planned.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Thursday that NCAA's action to allow the student-athletes at NCAA institutions to profit from the use of their name, image or likeness conforms to the state's law that was scheduled to go into effect on July 1, 2022.

This means that the state's law is now in effect.

“The legislation ensures fairness to our athletes, which is a very good thing. The law should immediately go into effect,” Wilson said. “This law provides guardrails to protect student-athletes so they can benefit financially without being taken advantage of.”

The NCAA policy, as well as the new state law, still prohibit compensation based upon enrollment in a particular school, compensation for work not performed, and institutions providing compensation to a student-athlete in exchange for the school’s use of the student-athlete’s name, image or likeness.

The South Carolina General Assembly passed the law earlier this year and Gov. Henry McMaster signed it into law at a ceremony held at Clemson University.

