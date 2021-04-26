South Carolina's population increases more than 10%

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina’s population has increased by more than 10% since 2010.
The Census Bureau released the first part of the 2020 Census data Monday afternoon that shows the Palmetto State’s population has increased from 4.63 million in 2010 to 5.12 million in 2020, an increase of 10.7%. The data indicates that South Carolina’s population growth is the 10th highest percentage growth in the nation behind Utah, Idaho, Texas, North Dakota, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Florida and Arizona.
Despite the growth, South Carolina will not receive another House seat in the reapportionment process. The state will remain at seven House seats from 2022 to 2032, the same number the state has had from 2012 to 2022.
Six states – Texas (two seats), Florida, North Carolina, Oregon, Colorado, and Montana − will gain seats.
With the added seats, Texas (38), Florida (28), North Carolina (14), Colorado (8) and Oregon (6) will have their largest House delegations ever. Montana will have two House members for the first time since 1990.
Seven states will lose one seat: California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and New York.
The data indicates that New York was 89 people away from keeping its lost House seat. The state now has its lowest number of House members since 1813 at 26 members compared to 17 in 1813. Pennsylvania now has less than half the number of House members it had in 1910 (36). Illinois, 17 House members, now has its lowest number of House members since 1863. Michigan has its lowest number of members since 1920. Ohio, 15 members, has its lowest number of members since 1833. West Virginia’s loss of a seat places the state at its lowest number of House members ever, two.
Despite the loss of a House seat, California will still have the largest House delegation (52), followed by Texas (38), New York (26) and Illinois and Pennsylvania (17 each). Six states – Alaska, Delaware, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming – will have a sole representative in the House.
The county and census block data is scheduled for release this fall. This will be the data used for the redistricting process at the federal and state levels.