South Carolina's population increases more than 10%

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina’s population has increased by more than 10% since 2010.

The Census Bureau released the first part of the 2020 Census data Monday afternoon that shows the Palmetto State’s population has increased from 4.63 million in 2010 to 5.12 million in 2020, an increase of 10.7%. The data indicates that South Carolina’s population growth is the 10th highest percentage growth in the nation behind Utah, Idaho, Texas, North Dakota, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Florida and Arizona.

Despite the growth, South Carolina will not receive another House seat in the reapportionment process. The state will remain at seven House seats from 2022 to 2032, the same number the state has had from 2012 to 2022.

Six states – Texas (two seats), Florida, North Carolina, Oregon, Colorado, and Montana − will gain seats.

With the added seats, Texas (38), Florida (28), North Carolina (14), Colorado (8) and Oregon (6) will have their largest House delegations ever. Montana will have two House members for the first time since 1990.

Seven states will lose one seat: California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and New York.