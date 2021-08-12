South Carolina's school emergency relief plan approved

South Carolina's school system will soon be getting a boast from the federal government.
The United States Department of Education announced Thursday morning that it had approved South Carolina’s plan to use its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief from the American Rescue Plan.
The American Rescue Plan is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package geared toward helping the country to continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and the government shutdowns initiated to slow the spread of the virus. Included in the rescue plan is $130 billion for elementary and secondary schools. Some of this money is passed directly to school districts and the remainder goes to the state Department of Education to combat learning loss.
“I am excited to announce approval of South Carolina’s plan,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said. “It is heartening to see, reflected in these state plans, the ways in which states are thinking deeply about how to use American Rescue Plan funds to continue to provide critical support to schools and communities, particularly as we move into the summer and look ahead to the upcoming academic year. The approval of these plans enables states to receive vital, additional American Rescue Plan funds to quickly and safely reopen schools for full-time, in-person learning; meet students’ academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs; and address disparities in access to educational opportunity that were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. The state plans that have been submitted to the Department lay the groundwork for the ways in which an unprecedented infusion of federal resources will be used to address the urgent needs of America’s children and build back better.”
“South Carolina's ARP ESSER plan prioritizes the needs of our students, their families, and school communities as we recover from the pandemic and embark on a once in a generation opportunity to retool our state’s education system,” South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said. “We look forward to carrying out the programs and initiatives detailed in our state plan as well as supporting our schools and districts as they work to implement evidence-based practices now and into the future.”
“The COVID pandemic has taken a great toll on students and educators. I am pleased the Democrats’ American Rescue Plan has provided these critical resources to schools as they are gearing up for the third academic year faced with the uncertainty of this virulent virus,” House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn said. “Ensuring our students are able to learn in a safe and healthy environment should be our top priority. I commend Secretary Cardona and the U.S. Department of Education’s work to get these resources distributed efficiently, effectively and equitably, so that students in South Carolina can have confidence that the federal government is looking out for their health and safety.”
The state Department of Education plans to use the funds to safely reopen schools and sustain safe operations in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, focus on lowering performing elementary schools and working to combat learning loss among the students most affected by COVID-19 and the government-mandate shutdowns implemented to slow the spread of the virus.