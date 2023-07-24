FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence High School's choral members weren't exactly singing for their supper Saturday morning as they washed cars to raise money to pay for upcoming trips to San Diego and Atlanta but the sentiment was similar.

Students signed in to the fundraiser to show they were there and get credit for the money they raise. No signature, no credit -- the gist of what they were told as the prepared for their first car which arrived early.

Armed with buckets of soapy water, rags, sponges, hoses, a concession stand and positive attitudes, the students waved signs at traffic, hosed down cars, scrubbed them, dried them and sent them on their way.

All in the name of their art.

"We're doing a choir tour in San Diego and we've been invited by a number of churches and colleges out there to go give performances and at Atlanta we'll be competing in a show choir festival," said Andrew Dibble, director of choirs at South Florence High School.

"It's over $1,000 per student to go to San Diego, so we're trying to get as much of it taken care of as we can," Dibble said.

The choir will take 45 students to San Diego and it will cost about $50,000, he said.

"This is just the first of many different fundraisers we'll be doing throughout the year. We're traveling to San Diego in February," Dibble said. "The families all understand this is part of the Choralier and Chamber Series experience. We have ways to help them if the goal's not met."

As for the trip to Atlanta, Dibble said he has high hopes.

"The last two years we've brought back only first place trophies, we're excited."