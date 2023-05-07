FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence High School students and their families Thursday evening crowded into Lulu’s Coffee Shop on Pamplico Highway to hear poems and stories from their classmates.

“My life, your life, / We’re two different worlds,” read Cameron Barr. “My life is a scene, your life / Is a movie. I see different colors; You see black and white.”

The evening was the unveiling of the school’s annual Ursa Minor Literary and Art Magazine, named after the school’s yearbook, Ursa Major. Students whose writing and art made it into the magazine were recognized, and writers who were present read their work aloud.

“I need to be the best; you’re already better,” Barr continued. “For me now or never. For you now or later.”

Students did not get to see the magazine ahead of time, so in between the unveiling and the readings, students and their families poured over its pages, pointing out the artwork and writing they recognized.

English teacher Kate Smolen-Morton led the evening’s event, announcing those whose work made it into the magazine and called up occasionally nervous students to read. Later, she read her own work.

“Heavy are the burdens / Of the Lost whose loss loses,” she read. “Them for time until time / Lessens the blow, / Though all feelings felt / Still flow -”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school was unable to hold unveiling events like this one for the past few years. Students used to have to pick the magazine up at Smolen-Morton’s house, she said.

Thursday’s event had the largest number of people ever, according to Smolen-Morton.

Fifteen artists and 41 writers were featured in the magazine, which is funded in part by the South Carolina Arts Commission. All who attended the unveiling received free copies.